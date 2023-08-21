The Netherlands and Denmark have agreed to supply Ukraine with American-made F-16 fighter jets, a claim Kiev has had for months to fight Russia’s invading forces.

According to information from CNN, at a joint press conference at Eindhoven airport, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that his country will deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as “the conditions for such a transfer are met”, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision “historic”.

“The Netherlands has become the first country to agree to supply Ukraine with F-16s after training. I am very grateful”, said the Ukrainian president. The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed, in a statement released this Sunday (20), that it has agreed to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukrainian forces.

The Netherlands did not say how many aircraft it will supply. Denmark has said it will deliver six F-16s later this year, then eight in 2024 and then another five. Zelensky was also in Denmark, where he met Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, had informed on Saturday (19) that Ukrainian pilots had already started training to use the F-16s.

The deployment of these fighter planes is considered a decisive factor for Kiev, as the counter-offensive launched in the European summer has stalled, among other reasons, due to the superiority of the Russian air force.

Sending fighter planes to Ukraine’s armed forces was a taboo for NATO countries (of which the Netherlands and Denmark are part) during the first year of the war, but eventually, in March and April, Poland and Slovakia became the first countries in the military alliance to help Kiev in this regard, sending MiG-29 fighter jets.

In May, US President Joe Biden finally allowed NATO allies to supply Ukraine with more modern fighters, such as the F-16, which will only occur after training Ukrainian forces to use the jets.

Given the timeline, the fighters are unlikely to be used by Ukrainian forces against Russia later this year. Last week, the United States pledged to approve the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once training is completed.