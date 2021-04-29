The Dutch government has allowed spectators to attend the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Rotterdam. This is reported by the newspaper De Telegraaf.

According to the newspaper, tickets for rehearsals, semi-finals and the final of the competition will start selling on May 8. In this case, viewers will have to present a negative test for coronavirus no older than 24 hours. In total, no more than 3.5 thousand spectators will be allowed into the hall.

The Eurovision Song Contest will take place from 18 to 22 May at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. Russia will be represented by the singer Manizha.