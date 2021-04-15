The Dutch prosecutor’s office acknowledged the leak of data from the case of the crash of flight MH17 in the skies over Donbas in 2014. It is reported by RIA News…

At the same time, it is argued that the recordings of telephone conversations of the defendant in the case of Sergei Dubinsky came to the journalists illegally.

According to presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhais, the case was discussed last weekend. “It was reported that new information was found – intercepted telephone conversations. The court, which is said to be in charge of the dossier, investigated how the information from the case was leaked. The source has not been identified, ”he said.

In October 2020, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow would refuse further consultations in the format of a trilateral group with Australia and the Netherlands on the Malaysian Boeing MH17 case. This decision was taken after a series of unfriendly actions by the Netherlands. In particular, we are talking about an interstate complaint against Russia, which the Netherlands filed in July with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 on flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. There were 298 people on board, all of whom died. Investigators following the results of the investigation named the names of the accused in the case: Russians Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Oleg Pulatov, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. It is assumed that they all have to do with the relocation of the Buk complex, from which the liner was probably shot down.