The Dutch football federation has banned a first division team from having a sex toy company as a sponsor on its jersey. She opposed this agreement on the grounds “that football is and must be accessible to young and old alike”.

FC Emmen had signed a contract with EasyToys, an online sales site for dildos, vibrators and bondage equipment, for an amount of approximately 500,000 euros per year. “We are stunned and upset by this rejection. We will study the KNVB’s arguments and consider what to do next.”, reacted the club, promoted to the elite in 2018.

The Dutch company EasyToys for its part said “very disapointed” by this decision. “We hoped that more positive attention to our online store would help break the taboo that still hangs over our industry.”, explained the CEO.

The fact that eroticism and sexuality are still uncomfortable subjects for some is evident, once again, in the federation’s decision.Eric Idema, CEO of EasyToysto the ANP press agency

The Netherlands has liberal prostitution laws but, with its Calvinist heritage, the country remains culturally conservative in many areas.

