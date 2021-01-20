The total number of confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in the Netherlands has reached 934,503, today, Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths due to HIV infection in the Netherlands reached 13,264 cases.

According to the data, 12 thousand and 38 of the infected people have recovered from “Covid-19” disease caused by infection with the virus.

The Netherlands announced the registration of the first case of the emerging corona virus in the country about 46 weeks ago.