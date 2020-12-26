The service provider processes transactions and other tasks for insurance brokers and financial advisors on its digital platform. The people of Hamburg want to ignite the turbo in 2021. From Peer Leugermann

Othe operating result of Net funds increased disproportionately in the first nine months, CEO Peer Reichelt is cautious about scaling. The financial service provider’s EBITDA increased by 66 percent to 1.5 million euros, while net sales rose by 18.9 percent, although noticeably, but much more slowly, to 20.7 million euros.

Hamburg’s Ebitda is “still relatively small and would be significantly higher if we did not continue to invest a lot of our cash flow in Finfire,” said Reichelt. Finfire is its own web-based IT platform and digitizes numerous tasks from insurance brokers to fund providers. The services range from customer administration to maintenance-free securities accounts that process securities transactions, including all legal requirements.

The platform will be cheaper

The Hanseatic residents also owe the development of Ebitda to the current market environment. Since the financial markets have recovered from the corona crash, a lot of fresh money has been invested, says Reichelt. Netfonds is benefiting from the mood on the stock market, as every financial product running through Finfire earns money. The service provider receives a number of basis points from the initial sales charges due upon conclusion of the transaction and from the subsequent fees as a processing and management fee.

In fact, the assets under management rose by 14.4 percent to 15.9 billion euros by the end of September. The custody business, i.e. technically, administratively and legally processed insurance and financial products, account for 11.7 billion euros. Another 4.2 billion is in the fund advisory. Roughly generalized, Netfonds grants its Bafin approval in this business to fund providers without approval so that they can issue their own financial products.

IT spending could not keep up the pace at which the billions under management have now increased. From next year, however, the result could also improve thanks to the cost trend. Then Finfire should be largely finished and the double burdens from the parallel use of old software should come to an end. From next year onwards, Netfonds should “manage with 70 to 80 percent of IT spending compared to 2020,” says Reichelt. A savings effect that company experts estimate at one million euros.

Insured sales

At the same time, Netfonds is likely to see a surge in sales in 2021 even without rising stock markets. The reason: The chemical industry processes its Careflex Chemie supplementary care insurance through Finfire. The employers are increasing the statutory long-term care insurance for each of their approximately 435,000 collective bargaining employees. With these policies, the number of insurance policies managed by Netfonds will almost double to over 850,000. Because relatively little has to be done to take out this insurance, the northern Germans earn less than usual.

The fact that the analysis company Montega still expects gross sales of 20 to 30 million euros through Careflex is due to the expected additional business. Every chemical employee can increase the employer’s share or have family members included in the tariff without a health check. When Careflex started the pilot project at Henkel, according to Netfonds, a further 5,500 policies were added to the more than 9,000 collective insurance policies. Contracts on which the people of Hamburg earn money as usual.

Refined wealth

In the custody business, in turn, Reichelt not only wants to increase the billions under management, but also to earn significantly more from the assets in the future. In doing so, the manager relies on increasing regulation in investment advice. Investment advisors, for example, have to make a protocol or a telephone recording for every conversation about a transaction. The conditions lead to a paper war if, for example, the share quota of several customers has to be adjusted. As a solution, Netfonds offers the advisors investment strategies with which their own customers can be divided into the groups “defensive”, “balanced” and “offensive”. If an allocation is then to be changed, this can be implemented for all customers within a few minutes, according to the Hamburg-based company.

At the same time, technically managed funds are turned into managed assets, which the subsidiary Hamburger Vermögen takes care of. According to its own statement, Netfonds earns more than three times as much from this as compared to technical processing. So far, 1.4 billion euros from the custody business have been attributed to these offers. Reichelt believes it is possible that the managed assets will increase to up to 50 percent of the custody business and is then no longer cautious: “This is a turbo with which we will refine our margins in the existing business”, the manager is convinced.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE