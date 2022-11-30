The Addams family have returned to TV in a modern version with “Wednesday” from Netflix. This new television series, created by the legendary Tim Burtonhas to jenna ortega as the main character of this fictional story, which combines terror and supernatural mystery. Although the fans are more than excited, the program has not been exempt from criticism and, above all, the excessive curiosity of the viewers for certain aspects of the plot.

What are we talking about? Well, something as basic and elemental as the name of the show. In case you haven’t noticed, the production has been broadcast as “Wednesday” in English-speaking regions and as “Wednesday” in various Hispanic locations, but it came as “Merlina” to Latin America.

Jenna Ortega gives life to Merlina Addams. Series is directed by Tim Burton. Photo: Netflix

“Merlina” or “Wednesday”?

The most loyal fans and casual consumers of the Addams franchise have known this crazy group since the mid-’60s, when series and movies made these characters global icons.

Due to the age of the formats and the different massification of the stories, the dubbing was not as unified as it is now. In this way, the IGN portal explains that there were greater freedoms when naming the protagonists and secondary stars of the programs, for which it was normal to change them depending on the country.

Thus, Gómez Addams became Homer, Uncle Fester became Lucas, or Pugsley became Pericles. In this context, “Wednesday” was changed to “Merlina”, a designation that maintained the essence of “Wednesday” while making reference to the powerful wizard Merlin.

“Wednesday” is currently the #1 series in the top 10 on Netflix. Photo: CompositionLR/Netflix

What did Jenna Ortega say about Merlina?

With the arrival of “Wednesday” on Netflix, many were curious to know what Jenna Ortega, the main actress, thought about this change in the name of her character, especially since the artist is of Latin origin.