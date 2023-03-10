Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:37





The latest changes in Netflix have raised many questions. And specifically the restrictions to share the account with another person with whom you do not live has generated the anger of many. The platform continues to offer this service but paying an additional cost. Now that the rise in prices is widespread, you have to look even more at each euro that comes out of your pocket. If you want to continue enjoying the Netflix catalog, but on the day the charge is made you still don’t have enough money in your account, there is a trick that allows you to change the billing date.

Users must now pay for each additional profile added to the main account. Other novelties presented by the streaming giant are subscriptions with a lower price but that include ads. Although these conditions and prices change depending on the country.

So you can delay or advance the day of payment



Netflix allows you to change the day of the month that you pay for the subscription. This is a trick that not many will know and that can get you out of trouble in the months when you have more money due to any type of unforeseen event. It is also very useful for those who receive their salary a few days after the subscription is paid.

This trick can only be applied on the web version of your Netflix account. Do not look for this option in the mobile phone application, because you will not find it. Once you enter your profile from your computer, you must click on your profile photo to access your account. In the ‘Account’ section you will find the option ‘Change billing day’. Here you can change the day your subscription will be charged. Finally, click on ‘review and confirm’.

From the company they explain that if you have recently changed the billing date and there is a price change or you change your plan to a higher one in the same month, you could be charged earlier than expected. From your profile you also have the option to print your invoice by accessing ‘Billing information’.