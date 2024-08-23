A few days ago Netflix released a new trailer about the story of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara CroftAmong several of the scenes that appear, we see one with the heroine holding a woman’s hand, which already made fans think that her sexual orientation will be confirmed.

For a few years now there has been a debate about Lara Croft’s sexual orientation. Many use as proof the plot of Tomb Raider from 2013 where Lara is shown to be very close and very interested in rescuing Sam.. Several fans believed at the time that they were more than friends.

As if this were not enough, one of the scriptwriters of the first two games in the reboot trilogy, Rhianna Pratchett, wanted to create a loving relationship between both characters. Also the comic book writer Survivor’s CrusadeJackson Lanzing said that he thought Lara and Sam were a couple, but the idea was scrapped at the time of publication. Probably due to homophobia.

Source: X

We recommend: Prime Video wants to repeat the success of Fallout, but now with Tomb Raider

So apparently Netflix will confirm once and for all that Lara Croft is an LGBT heroine. It is worth noting that in recent leaks about the series it was mentioned that Lara would have a girlfriend. But we’ll get the final answer when this Tomb Raider series hits the shelves on October 10th. What do you think about this news?

What do we know about the new Tomb Raider series?

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft It is a story that is canonical with the reboot trilogy. Here we will follow Lara Croft in a story that will unite the stories of her reboot with those of the original adventures that arrived during the time of the first PlayStation.

The animation for this series is being handled by studio Powerhouse. They have a long history with Netflix, having worked with them on Castlevania, their spin-off series Nocturne, and the most recent He-Man series. So in that department it looks very promising. Will you be checking it out?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.