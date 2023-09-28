The adaptation of One Piece of Netflix is a hit and fans think they know how the second season could bring to life Tony Tony Chopper. One Piece It’s taking the world by storm for all the right reasons. With its manga approaching its final act, the anime of One Piece has kept fans hooked with the climax of the Wano saga.

However, it is thanks to Netflix that the crew of the Straw hat is grabbing headlines. The live action adaptation of One Piece of the service has received stellar reviews and now fans are coming up with a vision for how the second season could bring their favorite pirate to life.

After all, it will not be an easy task to bring life to Tony Tony Chopper. The humanoid reindeer would be a challenge for anyone to make in real life, but the adaptation of One Piece of Netflix You have a few options available to achieve this.

imagine chopper look like this in the live action 🥺#OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/GO9tvw6cWq — One Piece Tweets (@onepiecedaiIys) September 2, 2023

As you can see above, a poster that has now gone viral on X (Twitter) shows what Chopper. The change to live action follows a similar approach to Detective Pikachuhence Chopper It’s absolutely adorable. In the same way that Legendary Entertainment brought to life Pikachuwe can see Chopper with a similar appearance, with large, round eyes. Her petite features and tiny legs are true to the anime. One Pieceand while this live-action design is charming, it would be expensive to implement over multiple seasons.

The second option for the adaptation of One Piece of Netflix It has less to do with visual effects. Chopper could be brought to life using a human actor wearing the reindeer’s outfit. Several of the humanoid animals of One Piece they adapted this way in the first season. Using Sweet Tooth of Netflix as a template, Chopper It could be depicted in live-action using a young actor, but this method will make the doctor look very different from the anime.

As for the third option, well, it comes down to the puppet. Like The Mandalorian and his version of Grogua reindeer puppet could be used as a base for Chopper. It’s hard to imagine given how expressive it is Chopper in One Pieceand gets into several battles. Grogu may be strong with the Force, but does not have a major physical role in The Mandalorian. Chopper is much more active as a member of the Straw hatbut you could always use a puppet as the doctor’s base.

If you are not up to date with One Piece, you can watch the Netflix adaptation as soon as possible. The series is streaming its entire first season right now. You can also watch the anime of One Piece in Netflixas well as in Crunchyroll.

Editor’s note: It’s going to be very interesting to find out how they solve this dilemma. Although I see everyone very carefree. I think my favorite option would be a mix of motion capture with a digital character, like what was done with Gollum in The Lord of the rings.