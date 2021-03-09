Although the series of Netflix’s The Witcher took its licenses with respect to the original work of Andrzej Sapkowski, the truth is that the fiction directed by Lauren S. Hissrich was very faithful in most of the key events in the history of Geralt of Rivia. So much so, that now we have known that Netflix’s The Witcher will feature a mythical character from the books in its second season. How has made known the specialized portal Redanian Intelligence, Nenneke, priestess of the temple of Melitele, will appear in the new batch of episodes of the sorcerer, although there are still details to be clarified.

Those who know the story of The Witcher know that Nenneke is a character with some relevance and that it should appear in the series after the events of the first season, so we are not facing a surprise either. However, it is comforting to know that Hissrich and his team still feature the key characters from the literary work. At the moment it is not known which actress will play the priestess, but the aforementioned source remembers that a few weeks ago she pointed out that the person in charge of giving life to Nenneke in Netflix’s The Witcher it could be julie barclay (Broadchurch, Casualty).

The prequel to the Witcher series announces its leading actress

So far it is known that Barclay will appear in the second season of the series, but not what role he will adopt. Physically it seems to be similar to the Nenneke that was described in Sapkowski’s work, so it cannot be ruled out that she is the one who ends up playing it. Today the second season of The Witcher still does not have a release date confirmed. The covid-19 pandemic in the first instance and the injury of Henry Cavill in the second have weighed down the filming of fiction. However, now it seems to be progressing at a good pace and could end up being released in this same 2021.