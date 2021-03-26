Fans of The witcher they are still waiting to know a final release date for the second season of the series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra. However, meanwhile Netflix continues to offer news about all the products related to this universe that does not stop growing. Now, in that sense, the Netflix’s The Witcher prequel confirms second lead, after having announced the name of its leading actress two months ago. In this case, as has confirmed exclusively the Deadline portal, Laurence O’Fuarain He is the second performer to join the cast of the series.
Laurence O’Fuarain in Vikings. Source: SuperHero Hype.
As the aforementioned site indicates, O’Fuarain has credits in works of the stature of Vikings, Game of Thrones or Black 47, although now it will have a greater weight in The Witcher: Blood Origin. The Irish actor will play Fjall, a warrior whose mission is to safeguard his king, marked by the tragic death of a loved one whom he could not save when he needed it most. A burden that does not allow him to forgive himself or make peace with himself while the world is increasingly cruel and ruthless.
Netflix reveals the full cast of the second season of the Witcher
O’Fuarain is the second confirmed actor for The Witcher: Blood Origin after Jodie Turner-Smith, which will be Éile, an elite warrior who has abandoned her clan to pursue her dream: to be a nomadic musician thanks to her heavenly voice. This prequel series will be set 1,200 years before the events that occurred in the Geralt of Rivia series and will focus on the formation of the first sorcerer and in all the events that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres. For now it has no scheduled release date.
