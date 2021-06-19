The Witcher, the series Netflix inspired by the homonymous Polish novels and the famous videogame series by CD Projekt, will receive a second season shortly, and fans can’t wait to discover it.

Unfortunately, at the moment, we do not have much information on the contents of this new season, if not some teasers and leaks that imply the presence of Wild Hunt and other characters who could identify the novels that will be the basis for the new adventures.

To further tease fans of the series, the actor Henry Cavill, the Geralt of Rivia of the Netflix adaptation, he posted on his Instagram account a new teaser clip, starring his character.

The clip, unfortunately, contains several sequences in rapid succession and it is difficult to analyze them all, but one thing is certain: Geralt will have his work to do in the new adventure, which promises to be dark and demanding.

The Witcher Season 2 will arrive exclusively on Netflix in the course of 2021: we look forward to a date for the premiere.

Source: Collider