After a couple of coronavirus-related wobbles last year, production on the second series of Netflix’s The Witcher adaptation is now well underway – and new casting details have confirmed some of the stars set to bring a range of familiar characters to life as the season rolls on.

Perhaps the biggest name to featuring in Netflix’s latest casting announcement for The Witcher’s Season 2 is Simon Callow, who takes on the role of Codringher, the Dorian detective. He’s joined by Silent Witnesses’ Liz Carr, who’ll be playing business partner Fenn.

Adjoa Andoh (recently seen as Lady Danbury in Netflix’s Bridgerton) joins The Witcher as priestess Nenneke, and Cassie Clare (Brave New World) has been cast as Phillippa Eilhart, sorceress and advisor to King Vizimir.

Let’s Play The Witcher: HUNT FOR ROMANCE CARDS.

Graham McTavish (recently heard as Dracula in Netflix’s animated Castlevania adaptation) stars as Dijkstra, head of the Redanian Intelligence, while Chris Fulton (Bridgerton) is mage Rience, and Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey) plays original character Ba’lian.

Based on previous reports, filming for The Witcher’s second season should be close to wrapping up now, but there’s still no official confirmation from Netflix as to when it might air – although a debut toward the end of the year seems possible if post-production runs smoothly.

Also in the works at Netflix is ​​Witcher prequel series Blood Origin, which unfolds 1200 years before the events of the main show. Earlier this year, the streaming service announced Jodie Turner-Smith would take on the role of Éile, “a fierce warrior with the voice of a goddess”.