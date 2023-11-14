Netflix has confirmed its new stop-motion Pokémon series, Pokémon Concierge, will release on 28th December this year – and there’s a fresh two-minute trailer to accompany the news.

Pokémon Concierge, which was announced at the Pokémon Presents showcase back in February, follows the adventures of Haru, a new concierge at a southern island hotel resort for Pokémon. According to Netflix’s brief blurb for the show, Haru “gradually discovers herself as she and her fellow staff members scramble to attend the various Pokémon guests.”

“I’m sure we’ve all [felt like] we are bombarded, under pressure, or that we don’t want to get up and keep doing what we’ve been doing and just give up,” Haru’s voice actor Rena Nōnen said of Pokémon Concierge back in July, “But when you see [the show]it’s really therapeutic and it makes you want to try and be the best you can be.”

Pokémon Concierge official trailer.

Pokémon Concierge – one of the first new Pokémon series to air since Ash Ketchum’s story was wrapped up in the Pokémon anime earlier this year – is a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and animation studio Dwarf Studio, which previously created the well-received stop-motion animation Rilakkuma and Kaoru for Netflix.

Pokémon Concierge isn’t the only new Pokémon show launching in December, of course; the BBC recently announced it’ll be airing the animated Pokémon Horizons: The Series – which follows protagonists Liko and Roy and their respective partner Pokémon Sprigatito and Fuecoco – on iPlayer and CBBC sometime next month.