Netflix gave eager fans a first taste of his upcoming TV series called Sonic Prime. In February 2021, Netflix revealed that he is working on a new animated series associated with the popular character of SAW Sonic the Hedgehog, though details on the project since then have been sparse.

And while there’s still not much we know about Sonic Prime in general, we can now get a first look at the show’s main character. Revealed today as part of a new video that highlighted a series of animated projects coming to Netflix, the streaming platform showed the first footage of Sonic Prime.

The footage in question focuses exclusively on Sonic himself giving a brief glimpse of the animation style the series will have. After a sprint through what appears to be the iconic Green Hill Zone, Sonic is then shown grabbing a ring and talking to the camera before making a quick escape. For now the video is not yet present in our country, but below you can take a look at some screnshot.

Sonic Prime will be completely independent of the larger Sonic the Hedgehog universe that Paramount Pictures is currently building. There is currently no release date yet.

Source: Eurogamer