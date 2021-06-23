As the iconic blue hedgehog celebrates its 30th anniversary since the first game’s release, with a return in full regalia next year with a new game that “will revolutionize gameplay”, Sonic is preparing to arrive not only on the big screen, but also on the small screen with an animated TV series by license plate Netflix.

Of Sonic Prime there are not many details yet, but apparently the first concept art of the series created by an artist who is working on the project have leaked on the web. These images confirm the synopsis of the series that will revolve around the multiverse. In fact on one of these concept art we can see several Dr. Eggman that appear to come from different games in the franchise, including one that strangely resembles Jim Carrey’s version in the Sonic movie released last year.

There are several illustrations showing Sonic and Tails among other characters. In one of them, Sonic appears to have defeated the villains, which indicates that he will end the plans of the enemies multiple times. It is worth pointing out that the images show an urban environment, full of neon lights and bright colors, which already indicates what the setting of the Netflix series will be like.

pic.twitter.com/JxC7UXVrZP – Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) June 23, 2021

Sonic Prime will feature 24 episodes in its first season and will accompany Sonic on an adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his hands.

