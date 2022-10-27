It’s all looking a bit Sonic the Hedgehog as the year nears its end; not only does the blue streak make his video game return next month in Sonic Frontiers, Netflix has confirmed its 3D animated series Sonic Prime is hitting the streaming service on Thursday, 15th December.

Sonic Prime was announced last February, after a bit of a premature reveal toward the end of 2020, with Netflix promising a 24-episode series that would send Sonic on a “journey of self-discovery and redemption” in which the “fate of a strange new multiverse” was in his hands.

Since then, we’ve had teases, plus a slightly more revealing 40-second trailer, confirming appearance from Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and Big the Cat – who appears to be having something of a renaissance this year, seeing as he’s also been sighted in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Prime – Teaser Trailer.

News of Sonic Prime’s 15th December arrival on Netflix comes via IGN, which also offered an updated blurb for the series. Here, we learn Sonic Prime’s “literal universe-shattering” starting point is the result of a run-in with Dr. Eggman. “Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends,” it continues, “Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime.”

Knuckles, Tales, Amy Rose, and Rouge are also now confirmed to be part of the animated cast.

Sonic Prime – which stars Canadian voice actor Deven Mack in the lead role, and is being aimed at audiences aged 6 to 11 – is the work of WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, with Man of Action Entertainment (creator of Ben 10) showrunning and executive producing.