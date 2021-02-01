Netflix has confirmed the Sonic animated series it leaked back in December 2020.

The Sonic Prime logo.

Sonic Prime is a 24-episode 3D animated series in which “the fate of a strange new multiverse” rests in Sonic’s hands. It’s due out at some point in 2022.

“Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption,” reads the official blurb.

It’s animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, with Sega involved in production. Man of Action Entertainment, creator of Ben 10 and the characters and team in Big Hero 6, are showrunners and executive producers. Sonic Prime is targeted at kids aged six to 11, as well as legacy Sonic fans of all ages.

It’s busy in the world of Sonic as the series turns 30 this year. With the 2020 Sonic movie a success, a sequel is now in the works. Last week, Sega waved goodbye to Roger Craig Smith, who voiced Sonic the Hedgehog for over 10 years. Sega has yet to announce a replacement. Sonic turns 30 in 2021.