The launch date of the live-action TV show Resident Evil from Netflix is fast approaching and now Netflix has launched the show’s first teaser trailer, allowing for a glimpse of what fans can expect.

The TV series is set 14 years after the outbreak and focuses on Jade Wesker, daughter of series villain Albert Wesker. Jade grapples with her past, the ties between her father and the Umbrella Corporation, but also what happened to her sister Billie, all as she struggles to survive in a zombie-infested city.

The live-action series was first announced in August 2020 with a brief description of its plot. The cast of the show was then announced last year, the most famous actor being Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker. Later the release date was also announced, that is July 14. We leave you to watch the trailer.

In related news: Capcom recently announced that Resident Evil Village has sold over six million copies since its launch.

Source: Comicbook