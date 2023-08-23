On the German stage of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2023, the first trailer of Rebel Moon was shown, the new science fiction film by Zack Snyder which will arrive on Netflix on December 22, 2023.

Is Netflix that the director declared that he was betting a lot on the film, and the investment was no small one. Part 2 of the film has also already been announced and will be released on April 19 next year.

Although it was not shown at the event, a video game dedicated to the film is also in the works, an adaptation that has greatly intrigued both the director’s fans and the world of gaming fans.