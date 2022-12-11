Considered one of the releases of the year, Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” arrived on Netflix and it only took a little more than a day to become one of the most watched movies on the video platform. With more than one enjoying his story, the truth is that it is not the first.

Over the years, more than one adaptation of the famous wooden boy has been staged. Beginning with the most famous, that of Disney in 1940, up to the one that starred Tom Hanks this year, more than one filmmaker has taken “Pinocchio” to the cinema.

“Pinocchio: Adventures of a Puppet” 1911

In 2018, the project of the Italian director Giulio Antamaro, who directed the first adaptation of “Pinocchio” for the cinema, came to light.

The most popular version of “Pinocchio” composed by Disney. Made in 1940, the story takes us to meet the puppet who wanted to be a real boy. With the blue fairy as his great ally, he will not only make Gepetto, his father, happy, but with whom he befriends. 80 years after its launch, it is a benchmark in animated cinema.

With an investment of 45 million euros, “Pinocchio” by Roberto Benigni is considered the most expensive Italian film in history. With the Oscar winner both acting and directing, public and critical perception was against him. In that year, he received six Razzie nominations.

The actor would be back in a film about “Pinocchio” in 2021. Unlike his previous film about this character, here he gives life to Gepetto and the film obtained 6.2 points on IMDb.

Released in September on Disney Plus, the film stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. With mixed reactions, especially the change of characters such as the Blue Fairy, the film achieved a score of 5.1/10 on IMDb.