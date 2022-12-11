For Guillermo del Toro, The premiere of “Pinocchio” on Netflix is ​​an achievement and a reflection of the hard work that directors have to go through to see their works come to fruition.

At his presentation in Cannes last May, the filmmaker mentioned that it took him 15 years to bring his version of this classic to life. “When he said that he wanted to do ‘Pinocchio’, they told me that it had already been done, and when he added that it took place during the rise of Mussolini in Italy, the studies backed down. Obstacles make cinema great, if you remove them, it is the death of the industry”he explained to the press.

Guillermo del Toro comes to Netflix to relive the classic story of Pinocchio. Photo: Netflix

After launch, the public has not only highlighted and applauded his story, but has even come to confess that he cried watching the development of his characters something that also happened to Del Toro himself.

With death, mourning and acceptance as some of the recurring themes, its ending undoubtedly shows that a classic can always be reinvented, and this time under stop motion.

The end of “Pinocchio” by Guillermo del Toro

Once again we meet Gepetto, a master carpenter who lives with his son Carlo. Because they are tasked with painting a wooden Christ, he and the boy arrive at an old church. Everything was happiness until three war planes launch missiles. The young man dies.

After what happened, the carpenter goes into depression and becomes an alcoholic. At the same time, the film introduces us to Pepe Grillo, now known as Sebastián. While he sees the man unable to stand up, he witnesses how he seeks to replicate his son, this time made of wood, so he gives life to Pinocchio.

After the blue fairy grants him a soul, he makes it his mission to bring happiness to Gepetto and places Sebastian as his conscience. But things get out of control and the wooden boy ends up as part of a circus show.

Convinced that he must look for his son, the carpenter sets out on a journey to find him, but is eaten by a whale. For his part, Pinocchio knows evil, deceit and Mussolini. So too, he reveals the reality of his existence: he is immortal, so he will see his father and loved ones die.

After escaping from the circus, he and one of the monkeys, Spazzatura, go in search of his father. In the sea they are eaten by the whale that has Gepetto and Sebastian inside; they all meet again. After more than one maneuver to get out of the animal, they achieve their goal, but Pinocchio sacrifices himself and, using a bomb that is in the sea, makes the whale explode. He, once again, dies.

Already in the final part, the wooden boy manages to return to life, but under one condition: he will lose his immortality. After accepting, he returns, but is still lifeless. Sebastián, seeing that he is not conscious, tells the blue fairy to grant him the wish that he promised and asks that Pinocchio from before return. In this way, the child revives.

Gepetto spent his last days together with Pinocchio. Photo: Netflix

Years later we see that Gepetto is older and aged. Over time, he dies and Sebastian too. Pinocchio put the cricket inside and takes it everywhere. The last to perish is Spazzatura. The wooden boy buries his loved ones and decides that it is time to see the world.