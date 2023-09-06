The hit manga and anime franchise “one piece” has experienced a resurgence in popularity this week, thanks to the recent premiere of the live-action adaptation in Netflix. Despite the changes introduced in this version, fans have not been able to resist the excitement of seeing Monkey D. Luffy and his crew come to life on screen.

The live-action adaptation of “one piece” has generated quite a buzz since its release last week. Although it is always a challenge to adapt a work as beloved as “one piece” to the live-action format, the series has been well received by fans and has brought new followers to the history of the Straw Hat Pirates.

One of the highlights of the live-action of Netflix it has been the ability to shed light on mysteries that the original creator, Eiichiro Oda, had not fully explored in the manga or anime. A notable example is the question of whether there is electricity in the world of “one piece“. This enigma, which is not even Ode had resolved, he was finally approached in the live-action adaptation.

The production designer of the live-action of “one pieceHe shared his experience in an interview, revealing that he discussed the issue with Oda.

“I remember that one of the big questions was whether there was electricity in the world. It was really interesting because I needed to have electricity in this universe for lighting, because otherwise it was all going to be candles and fire, which could have made it all very monotonous,” the designer explained. “The interesting thing was that Oda said, ‘That’s such a good question that he’s never really thought about it in a drastic way.'”

This revealing dialogue between the production designer and Oda has left fans intrigued and excited about what Netflix’s live-action could bring to the canon of “one piece“. The series has proven to be a unique opportunity to explore unexplored aspects of Luffy’s world and his crew, while keeping the essence of the original story alive.

You can see the eight chapters of the live-action of one piece on Netflix.

Via: nintenderos

Editor’s note: I think very few people have wondered this, if not anyone. Curious that everything has arisen due to the question of lighting. I think there are several movies and series where they have never asked themselves if they should avoid electric light in their shots despite having a pre-electricity historical context.