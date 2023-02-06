Netflix will give its own version of “One Piece” and its premiere is closer than expected. The expectations on the part of the fans are high and they do not plan to miss it.

“One Piece” arrived 22 years ago and continues to amaze us thanks to its endless adventures and characters for everyone’s taste. The anime and manga of Eiichiro Oda They continue to expand its story, while Netflix has been working on a completely new live action version of the series.

Much has been made of the project since it was first announced and now we are closer to the day of its release. The appearance of the characters has been the most commented, but especially the removal of Luffy’s sandals.

Fans reacted online. Photo. Facebook Capture

When does the live action of “One Piece” premiere?

“Adventure is on the horizon. ‘One Piece’ sets sail in 2023”, Netflix announced without detailing a specific date.

What will the series be about?

onePiece” tells the story of a young man named Monkey D. Luffy, who, inspired by his pirate friend Shanks, begins a journey to achieve his dream, to be the pirate king, for which he must find the treasure one piece left by the previous monarch Gol D. Roger.

“One Piece” will be released this 2023. Photo: Netflix

Who is who?

Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji.

“One Piece” is a manga and anime created by the well-known mangaka Eiichiro Oda, who has published his work in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since July 22, 1997. In 1999, he received his animated adaptation, which is broadcast to date and has more than 1,000 chapters. Now it will be released with a live action version and fans are waiting for its release.