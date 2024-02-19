













Netflix's Nimona is now available for free









At the moment Nimona It is available for free on the official Netflix USA channel, so you can check it out below:

As you can see, the film is complete, the duration is around one hour and 38 minutes. Nevertheless, the problem could be the language, in case your English is not very good, because so far, only Netflix USA has released the film. However, you can activate the English subtitles to read the movie – also in English.

Besides, Maybe in the next few days other Netflix sections will give us news about it and, perhaps at least we could count on Nimona subtitled in Spanish. Let's see how the days go by and if there is news.

Nimona is a science fiction story based on the webcomic by ND Stevenson, later adapted into a graphic novel. The story stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as the titular changling and Riz Ahmed (Venom) who is a “medieval” knight who has fallen into disgrace.

Source: Annapurna Animation

Nimona It was very popular especially for focusing on the trans community; and also thanks to the excellent work of the script and animation.

What is Nimona about?

Netflix describes the film as follows:

“When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he did not commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a mischievous teenager who turns out to be a shape-shifting creature whom the knight had sworn to destroy. ”.

That's how it is, Nimona It will take us on a path full of metamorphosis in the classical Greek style.

