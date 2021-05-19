Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the new CGI series from Netflix, has today received a new trailer and an 8th July release date.

Our best look yet at the Leon S. Kennedy-starring show, this two-minute montage has vomiting zombies, zombie rats and a hulking big thing which may be the series’ big bad.

Let’s take a look:

Infinite Darkness is set a few years after Resident Evil 4, where Leon is back looking after the US president (rather than his daughter) and when a new zombie outbreak is seemingly imminent. Claire Redfield is also involved, investigating what’s going on.

The show is supposed to be canon with the Resident Evil games, and is one of several Resident Evil TV and movie projects on the way.

Netflix is ​​also prepping a Stranger Things-sounding live-action series starring a bunch of kids with a very familiar surname.

Separate to Netflix’s efforts, the production company behind those Milla Jovovich films is mounting a big screen Resident Evil reboot designed to begin “a new universe inspired by storylines and characters” of the games. The plan is to start with a retelling of Resident Evil 1 with a new, young cast. Canon, that is not.