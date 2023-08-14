“Heart of Stone,” from Peaky Blinders creator Tom Harper, was released on the streaming platform on August 11. But the star of superhero films from DC Gal Gadot, whom the audience is used to seeing in the image of Wonder Woman, was not enough for success, Izvestia learned.

The audience was divided: critics from leading Western publications smashed the novelty for a dubious plot, lack of unique ideas and lack of action scenes, but noted that the acting game of Gal Gadot saves the picture. The general audience, on the contrary, was more supportive, and some even called “Heart of Stone” the female version of Bond. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 30% rating from critics and 62% from ordinary viewers.

In the story, spy Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) works for the secret international organization “Union”. They have at their disposal a special technological weapon, codenamed “Heart”, capable of hacking into any security system. “Heart” wants to get the main villain of the picture, who is helped by a talented hacker. Rachel Stone will have to prevent a global crisis and understand who is really a friend and who is an enemy.

Many compare the novelty with other spy thrillers from Netflix – the continuation of “Tyler Rake” and “Red Notice”. But Heart of Stone doesn’t have the heart-pounding action of Rescue, and the tone of the story is more serious than Notice.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Pebble in the chest: Netflix released a spy film with Gal Gadot