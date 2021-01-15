If we talk about iconic characters from the noveta movies, we must remember Matilda, the child prodigy who used her telepathic abilities to seek happiness.

In 1996, the film starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito was brought to theaters, which used as a reference the story created by Roald Dahl in 1988. 25 years after its premiere, Netflix will use the plot to produce a next tape.

Through Variety, the production of the fiction has confirmed its protagonists and the roles they will have. They are: Emma Thompson (Tronchatoro), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey) and Alisha Weir (Matilda).

Of all the interpreters, the inclusion of Thompson is the one that attracts the most attention, because until a few days ago it was indicated that his character would fall on Ralph Fiennes.

What is Matilda about?

Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, possessing a sharp mind and a unique imagination, questions her environment and family, which will lead her to want to know more about the world. Together with Miss Honey and her friends, she looks for a way to find her happiness.

Matilda’s release date on Netflix

According to Variety, the production is in the development stage, so it is expected its release sometime in 2021 . An official date has yet to be announced. The film will be distributed worldwide via Netflix, except in the United Kingdom, where it will be shown in theaters.