“Manifiesto” is the series of the moment on Netflix. Since its premiere, Jeff Rake’s fiction has pleased viewers, who knew the plot with only three seasons broadcast, without knowing that NBC had canceled the story in 2021.

But, as happened with “Lucifer,” which was saved by Netflix, fans will get one more chance to find out. what happened to the passengers on Montego Air Flight 828. While waiting for news of its fourth and final season, there is a theory that fans have been debating, one that they hope will not come true.

Throughout its three seasons, “Manifesto” has focused on the crew of Flight 828. As we saw at the beginning, the plane experienced severe turbulence until it landed safely. When contacting the authorities, they were told that a period of five years had passed before they were found. Left for dead, the passengers try to uncover the truth about what happened to them.

Manifesto Theory: Is Zeke Right?

Zeke Landon gives us a precise line: “I think the plane is trying to tell us that we died on that flight. This is clear”. The death of this character gives us more clues, he froze in a cave and was able to get out alive. Unbeknownst to him, he did indeed die, as did the 828 passengers, but he was resurrected and returned to life a year later. He is the only character with his own ability.

The ‘calls’ in “Manifesto”

The calls they’ve played a big role in the series since the beginning, and they’re sure to remain relevant throughout season four. They are only heard by people who were on Flight 828 and include some kind of warning.

The theory that the passengers are dead is also related to the calls, which in reality they would be trials or tests of destiny. How passengers answer them could determine their future.

families are not real

The families and friends of the passengers are probably figments of your imagination. They did not say goodbye to their loved ones, so creating them in their minds would be a way of remembering them.

Fans are waiting for the fourth and final season of “Manifiesto”, a series that will now have an end on Netflix. At this point, many hope that the creator does not resolve the plot by indicating that all the passengers are dead, an action used in more than one movie and series.

