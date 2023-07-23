Four dizzying productions. That is the great bet of Netflix for Latin America, which will bring works of universal importance to the screen such as one hundred years of solitude, to which actors will give life for the first time, the same as the famous Argentine cartoon The Eternaut, starring Ricardo Darín. The great success of Juan Rulfo, Pedro Paramo, and the life of Ayrton Senna, the emblematic Brazilian Formula 1 driver, complete the ambitious fictional quartet that will be released in 2024. This project has great talent in its creation and a display of technology and special effects “used for the first time in the region.” The macro-project has the approval of the direct relatives of the protagonists or the authors of the works. except the movie Pedro Paramothe other productions have been conceived by chapters.

Five years of negotiations, more than 20,000 extras and four sets to recreate the passage of time through the emblematic Macondo and adapt the work of García Márquez for the first time to an audiovisual format in 16 chapters. The Colombian Laura Mora (The Kings of the world) and the Argentine Álex García (The Witcher) will be the directors of this series to which the family of the Nobel Prize for Literature has imposed a double condition: that it be recorded in Colombia and in Spanish.

Ana Celeste and the director Rodrigo Prieto on the set of ‘Pedro Páramo’. Juan Rosas (NETFLIX)

Shot in the desert lands of San Luis Potosí, the most universal Mexican work, Pedro Paramo, will hit the screens by the hand of the award-winning cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who on this occasion is making his debut in the director’s chair of a feature film. It is not the first time that a film addresses the phantasmagorical world that Juan Rulfo recreated, but it is the one that will have the greatest display of technology and special effects to move between the living and the dead, between the time that was and the memories of those who should no longer have memory. Juan Carlos Rulfo, one of the writer’s sons, has collaborated with the producers without any interference, according to his colleague Prieto.

The new technologies made it possible to map a Buenos Aires deserted by the pandemic to later recreate the famous cartoon by Héctor G. Oesterheld, published at the end of the fifties under the title of The Eternaut. Among the toxic snow, Ricardo Darín will perform under the orders of Bruno Stagnaro and under the production of K&S Films (wild tales). It will be the first time that Argentines see the characters of his emblematic graphic novel in motion, a story of survival and second chances brought to our days with a protagonist older than the original and forged as a combatant in the Malvinas war.

Abounding in local tastes, Brazil will be able to bring the life of Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna into their homes. The biography has inquired into the family archives to extract the man behind the sports hero. That this sport is booming and that the life and, above all, the death of the pilot offer content worthy of a series are factors that have naturally been taken into account. Gabriel Leone will play the champion with the direction of Vicente Amorim.

“There is behind all these products a cultural and social commitment to the members of our platform to whom we offer the most relevant titles, founding novels or national heroes, given the preponderance of Hispanic-American culture in the Western world,” says Netflix’s Vice President of Content in Latin America, Francisco Ramos, aware of the responsibility of adapting literary stories that have been treasured for decades in the imagination of millions of people around the world. “We assume an audiovisual view of the works, with no desire to excel. We are responsible and ambitious intellectually, creatively, technically. We are building Macondo”, gives Ramos, who is very involved in this production, as an example.

The announced titles fulfill that double objective of the local and the universal through which the offers that the viewer finds on the screen of the red N go through. In 2015, Netflix launched the first non-English speaking series, crows club, with which he put his first pike in local content, for which they detected a good appetite in the public. “In each country they like to see their own content, a relationship of belonging is generated. The combination of the best of the United States with the best of each country makes us unique”, says Ramos.

The television and film industry emerges from the pandemic with the idea of ​​a regional expansion. The global entertainment market is expected to reach $170 billion by 2030, with annual growth of 7.2%, according to data provided by Netflix. Argentina, Brazil and Mexico are the large Latin American packet boats in the sector, where Colombia emerges with the highest growth, 15%. The reason for this is the increase in internet users and electronic devices to watch videos on demand, which opens a huge window for providers of these products to collaborate with local production companies and export audiovisual content, as the Inter-American Development Bank has detected in one of its investigations. The accelerated growth of these animation and visual effects industries in the region thus has the potential to become an economic engine and that is their bet. As has already been successfully explored in the Anglo-Saxon world, the shared Spanish language makes it possible to distribute series and films to more than 560 million people. Digital TV Research forecasts that the number of subscriptions to these content platforms in Latin America will increase from 53 million in 2020 to 116 million in 2025, a possibility now enjoyed by 14 million households, with growth between 2019 and 2022 of 41%.

Ramos attributes the success of Netflix in Latin America to the product that dominated households before they arrived a decade ago: traditional television that based its content on timeless soap operas. They were replaced by series of 10 or 12 chapters, “new narratives” well received by a wide audience. “They are stories that empower different points of view, each series obeys a world view, that is the most interesting thing about the new television,” he says, in front of practically identical stories of love and heartbreak of rotten tradition, in many cases.

The actor Gabriel Leone, one of the protagonists of ‘DOM’, will play the pilot Ayrton Senna in the series prepared by Netflix. Amazon Prime Video

The growth in the area of ​​these viewings on demand poses an economic interest that does not escape any government. The audiovisual industry adds revenues of 20,000 million dollars in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, 3,000 of them from the film sector, with data from 2021. That year, Netflix announced 50 local productions in Latin America and an investment of 300 million dollars in Mexico. Efforts similar to those of other platforms.

Netflix’s punctual association with local production companies, as well as the direct and indirect value that these huge shoots leave in each country are undoubted. Craftsmen making thousands of garments for the wardrobe, restaurants, suppliers of all kinds, equipment, a shock to the economy and technology. In the case of The Eternaut, in Argentina, its producer, Matías Mosteirin, salutes the economic and technological muscle that Netflix has contributed to carry out this series that had been conceived for years as a future film, with all rights acquired, but without curdling. It’s science fiction, but it’s also western and large doses of adventures have surfaced. There is also the idiosyncrasy of Argentines, their search for solutions to everyday problems by applying ingenuity”, says Mosteirin.

Again, the local, in which each spectator recognizes himself, in each street, each neighborhood. But foreigners also come looking for that experience of treading in the footsteps of his favorite characters. The tourist interest aroused by the locations where successful series were filmed is notable. Netflix estimates that for every $10 spent in the screen industry, six to nine more are generated in the supply chain, in addition to new jobs. You just have to shop around a filming set.

The benefits for the countries where these series are shot are measured by Alejandra Serna, Vice President of Production for the platform in Latin America, in terms of technology and training. “We accelerate the growth of the local industry with other ways of working, with new equipment, technology, methods and tools that people from all over the Hispanic-American sphere contribute,” she says in the platform’s offices in Mexico. “Efficiency, visual quality and technology,” she says. She refers to the filming of Ayrton senna or of The Eternaut, for example, where in a single room the driver completes a winning run on a circuit on the other side of the world, without having to travel. But the Colombian Serna abounds in the “transfer of knowledge” that is produced by mixing the talent of both professionals and allowing new applicants to observe and participate in some production tasks, “young people from Latin America who sometimes have it difficult because they come from disadvantaged sectors.” There are few companies, large and small, that do not add certain training and training tasks to their own projects. “We are pushing the creation of a new generation of content producers,” she says.

The covid pandemic has only been a parenthesis (and not always annoying, because it allowed cinema to wander deserted cities, something difficult for any production on ordinary days). In Mexico, for example, the coronavirus reduced the income of the film sector by approximately 25%, but it is expected to grow by 6.6% per year until 2025 and to recover this same year.

Although there is nothing like a corona flu to binge on favorite series. The push of the sector promotes new policies of economic incentives. In 2021, São Paulo created a program to reimburse 30% of production costs if the filming was done in this Brazilian city. Two series and one movie achieved that benefit in 2021 and generated around 14,000 jobs in the city, according to data handled by Netflix. Brazil bets on the local, however, the series of six episodes of Ayrton senna He travels with the pilot through seven countries, although it has been shot in four. “Brazil is going through a challenging moment, all the incentives for culture are being recovered, there is competition, and that is good,” says Elisabetta Zenatti, vice president of Netflix Content at the Portuguese-speaking giant. “We need to develop that industry together.”

