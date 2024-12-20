Netflix continues with its plan to strengthen its position in streaming. With the sector well secured, the American company has decided to execute a strategy with two clear lines of action. On the one hand, modify the structure of your subscription systemprohibiting the sharing of accounts and raising its price. On the other hand, expand and improve the quality of the content, including sporting events organized by the brand itself and producing award-winning films such as ‘All Quiet on the Front’ and ‘The Snow Society’. Now it has gone one step further and has entered a space that, until now, it had not occupied: that of live broadcasting of major sporting events.

The queen of streaming has reached a agreement with FIFA to broadcast live the 2027 and 2031 editions of the women’s soccer world cupwhich will be held in the United States and Puerto Rico, respectively. The deal, described by FIFA as a “breakthrough in women’s football broadcasting rights”, involves Netflix acquiring the rights to cover the entire competition, including coverage in multiple languages.

In this sense, Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, has pointed out that “Netflix has shown a great level of commitment to the growth of women’s football.” Furthermore, Infantino added that the agreement “sends a strong message about the value of the women’s world cup“. For his part, Bela Bajaria, head of content at Netflix, has confessed to having seen a great increase in the following for this competition, “from the electric atmosphere at the 2019 World Cup in France, to the last one in New Zealand,” which concluded with the victory of Spain.