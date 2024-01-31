













Albert Kim, producer of this adaptation of Avatar talked about tone. The original starts out as a fairly light adventure that gets darker over time. With live-action they want viewers to know from the first moment everything that is at stake with this journey of Aang and company..

For this he remembered something he said in other recent interviews, that They will take the opportunity to show scenes that the original only mentions. As is the case of the Fire Kingdom massacre in one of the air temples.

Albert Kim clarified why they decided to take this more serious route with the adaptation. He said that the Avatar The original was a cartoon designed for children, but with this one they want to make it clear that it will be a series for everyone.

What else do we know about the adaptation of Avatar on Netflix?

The live-action adaptation of Avatar will arrive in the Netflix catalog on February 22. As the date approaches, the platform released several new images and trailers to get us excited. These show that it will be quite faithful to the original material.

Source: Netflix

As for what it will cover, it is expected that this first season will adapt the events of the entire book of water. That is, from Aang's discovery in the ice to the fire nation's attack on the water tribe.to. So fans can expect several iconic moments. Do you want to see it yet?

