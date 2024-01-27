













It is in this way that fans can see the actors and actress behind them characterized. Specifically, we are talking about Azula, Ozai, Uncle Iroh and Zhao, who have a very important weight in the story of Aang and the others.

In the case of Azula, she is played by actress Elizabeth Yu in the live-action series. Avatar the last Airbender from Netflix. Regarding Uncle Iroh, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is in charge and Fire Lord Ozai is played by Daniel Dae Kim.

Zhao, for his part, is played by Ken Leung. We previously showed you Prince Zuko, played by Dallas Liu. At first glance the artists selected for the series are ideal for these roles.

Fountain: Netflix.

But that can only be known when this adaptation with real actors of Avatar the last Airbender.

Azula's appearance surprised many fans, since she is not present in the first season of the original animated series.

So it is necessary to wait and see how much weight it will have in this program. You have to remember that things could move faster in this Netflix production and that is very understandable.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh seems like an ideal choice to play this character in the live-action series. Avatar the last Airbender.

For the audience he embodies this character perfectly. Daniel Dae Kim also seems to be a great choice as Fire Lord Ozai.

These actors, as well as others, will show their talent on February 22, which will be when the series premieres on Netflix and that will be worldwide.

