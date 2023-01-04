The series that Netflix is ​​making about Assassin’s Creed it just ran out of its showrunner. The writer Jeb Stuart, who would be in charge of bringing the video game to television, announced his resignation. According to him, this was due to creative differences with the rest of the production team.

Source: Netflix

In an interview with Collider, Jeb Stuart shared his reasons why he will no longer be in the adaptation of Assassin’s Creed. ‘I think it was because executives from Los Angeles went to London. This made the London group unfortunately inherit my vision of what it was, instead of letting them make their own vision. So I thought it was only fair that I left‘. Stuart mentioned.

Despite his departure, he was optimistic about how the series will turn out once it hits the Netflix catalog. ‘I know it will be great when it comes out. I think the guys at Ubisoft are fantastic. I think it’s an amazing franchise. Everything was in good order and by mutual agreement, it was time for both parties to let go‘.

We recommend you: Filter Assassin’s Creed Jade and it may work

It should be noted that we are talking about the live-action series that Netflix prepared about Assassin’s Creed. Since at the time Ubisoft announced that it was also making an animated series and another anime with the streaming giant. But at the moment none of these projects has a release date. Perhaps soon we will know if this movement causes the live-action to suffer any delay.

What else is on the way for Assassin’s Creed?

the saga of Assassin’s Creed seems to be in one of its strongest moments. Since he has five games on the way. The first of them will be Miragewhich has a release planned to launch in 2023, although the exact date is not known. According to Ubisoft, this title will be more similar to the initial games in the series, with more emphasis on stealth.

Later we will have Infinity, which has been described as a service rather than a game as such. However it will work as a starting point for any new fan of the franchise. In addition to that supposedly it will help improve the development of new entries for the future.

In the medium-term future, we will have Assassin’s Creed Jade which will be a mobile game. As for main entrances, the next one has the code name of Red and will take us to feudal Japan. Finally, one known as Hexe was announced, rumored to be about the witch hunt in 16th century Europe.. So we will have this saga of murderers for a while.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.