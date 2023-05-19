The plan of Netflix ad-free is working, which was initially met with even outrage from people when they found out that ads would be included in streaming content turned out to be a good move for the streaming giant.

The streaming giant Netflixwhich introduced its ad-supported plan last year, announced that it has added 5 million users assets in a presentation to their advertisers.

The platform launched its level of $99 mexican pesos in our country, which includes announcements on November 22 in 12 markets. The new plan was an alternative to their ad-free tier priced at $139 mexican pesos.

The ad-supported plan was designed to increase the number of subscribers and adding a new revenue stream as competition between content platforms intensified.

Netflix presented to advertisers on Wednesday as part of its annual practice called upfronts, highlighting its wide range of programming, from stranger things until The Squid Game.

Jeremi Gorman, President of Global Advertising for Netflixstated that the platform has managed to successfully attract 5 million users thanks to its ad-supported format. Monthly active users include all adult profiles used in an ad-supported account. Child profiles do not show ads. Netflix reported 232.5 million paying subscribers worldwide as of the end of March.

Via: Exchange4Media

Editor’s note: It kind of depresses me that all the platforms are going back to advertising, on the other hand, I guess this makes more people have access to their content and that’s okay.