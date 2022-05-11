Netflix’s erotic movie “365 Days” and its sequel “365 Days: Part 2″ are popular on the streaming service despite not enjoying much critical acclaim.

The original tape, released in 2020, it has a 0% rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb score of 3.3/10. Although the numbers are low, for years the romantic franchises in streaming have had the public trapped, which positions them more and more among the most watched lists of Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and more.

YOU CAN SEE: Trailer for “Avatar 2″: Pandora returns with a visual spectacle Will it repeat box office success?

“365 days, part 2”, Netflix’s star movie

“365 days, part 2” is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix Peru. Photo: Netflix

Despite harsh criticism, “365 Days: Part 2” and its predecessor garnered massive viewership on Netflix, with the sequel recently reaching number one on the streaming service’s charts.

“365 days, part 2” is positioned as one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

While the original film made it to the number two spot in June 2020, the sequel has so far garnered nearly 78 million hours of views only in its first week of release on Netflix.

Trailer for “365 days, part 2″

YOU CAN SEE: “The wonderful years” and the end that should not have: a complaint for harassment and more

“365 days” will have a third movie

After the success recorded by the premiere of the first film, Netflix confirmed that it will make two sequels, just like the book saga. This is confirmed by the end of the second part, in which we see that, due to revelations and attacks from their enemies, the fate of Massimo and Laura is still uncertain.