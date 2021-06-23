Young Royals will be available on Netflix starting July 1st on the streaming platform. The new teen TV series tells the story of a young prince named Wilhelm who, once he arrives in a prestigious boarding school, dreams of a life free from court obligations. But things are not that simple. Let’s see the plot and cast together.

The new Swedish TV series Young Royals will debut on Netflix the 1 July 2021. The protagonist of the series is the Prince Wilhelm, who begins his new life in the name of freedom and unconditional love in the prestigious college of Hillerska. But one unexpected news it will force him to make an important choice.

Young Royals is a colorful teen series LGBT, in fact, from the official trailer of the TV series it is possible to deduce how the young prince falls madly in love with a boy.

The directors of the series are Rojda Sekersöz is Erika Calmeyer, while the writers are Pia Gradvall, Sofie Forsman is Tove Forsman. As an executive producer we find Lars Beckung, while the manufacturers are Lisa Berggren Eyre is Martin Söder.

Young Royals: the plot

Prince Wilhelm starts his new school year a Hillerska, a prestigious college in Sweden, and begins to dream of a future free from real obligations, made up of freedom and unconditional love.

Wilhelm begins to settle in and make first friends. For the first time he manages to find true friends, who don’t hang on his lips just because of his title. Unfortunately things get complicated when it gets unexpectedly heir to the throne and will be faced with a profound dilemma: love or duty?

Young Royals: the cast

Prince Wilhelm is played by Edvin Ryding, while his mother, the queen Kristina, is played by the Swedish actress Pernilla August.

They take on the role of the prince’s classmates Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla is Omar Rudberg. To complete the cast there are Felicia Truedsson, Nathalie Varli, Mimmi Cyon, Igela Olsson, Rennie Mirro, Livia Millhagen is David Lenneman.