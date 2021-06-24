If you’re a fan of teen shows full of action and intrigue, you’ve probably already finished watching the fourth season of Elite, which – by the way – already has a fifth season in the pipeline.

However, Netflix has prepared a new dose of drama and romance with Young Highnesses, a Swedish series that already has an official trailer, from which we can deduce that it is shaping up to be the new production of the moment and, from what can be seen in the aforementioned clip, would have a theme similar to that of the successful Spanish title located in Las Encinas.

In this case, the story revolves around Wilhelm, a prince who enters the prestigious Hillerska boarding school as a way to escape the scandals in which he has been involved.

At his new high school, he detaches himself from his life as part of the Scandinavian monarchy and enjoys the freedom to make his own decisions, including to love whoever he wants.

However, he receives the unexpected news that he will be next in line to the throne. With his new friends on his mind and a blossoming romantic relationship with a partner of his, he is faced with the decision between royalty and love.

As for the cast, it has emerged that the cast consists of Edvin Ryding (Wilhelm), Malte Gårdinger (August), Frida Argento (Sara), Nikita Uggla (Felice) and Pernilla August (Queen Kristina). Also joining the cast is pop singer Omar Rudberg and Samuel Astor.

On the other hand, the company has announced that the premiere date for the first season is scheduled for July 1 of this year.