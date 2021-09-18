Home » Tv ” TV series ” Netflix, “YOU 3”: released the official trailer

The third season of the YOU TV series will debut on Netflix in October, and in the meantime the streaming giant has released the official trailer. What will Joe do now that he’s become a father? Who is his mysterious neighbor? How will Love behave? Let’s find out together.

Netflix published the trailer officer of the third season from YOU, which will debut on the streaming platform on October 15. The movie shows Joe And Love in their new home a San Francisco together with their little one Henry, as well as new ones weapons, new corpses it’s a lot blood. What will this new season have in store for us?

YOU is a genre TV series thriller psychological conceived by Greg Berlanti And Evening Gamble, with protagonists Penn Badgley And Victoria Pedretti. Below is the trailer of the third season released by Netflix.

YOU 3: the plot

There plot official issued by Netflix tells us that:

“Joe and Love, now married and with a baby, have moved to a suburb in Northern California, where they are surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, critical mom bloggers and famous social media biohackers. Joe is busy in his new role as husband and father, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there is his heart. Does the woman he has been looking for all this time really live right next to him? Escaping from a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a perfect marriage with a wise woman who knows your tricks… well this will prove to be a much more complicated escape. “

Also, from the trailer we see new ones weapons of the crime, new corpses it’s a lot blood, and in the meantime Joe makes the acquaintance of the mysterious close, Natalie, which appeared in last season’s finale. Let her be his new one obsession?

The cast

In the role of the protagonist Joe Goldberg we find Penn Badgley, while his wife Love is played by Victoria Pedretti. The cast of the third season will also consist of:

Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina);

(Chilling Adventures of Sabrina); Dylan Arnold (Nashville);

(Nashville); Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans);

(NCIS: New Orleans); Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship);

(The Last Ship); Scott Speedman (Felicity);

(Felicity); Michaela McManus (One Tree Hill);

(One Tree Hill); Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble);

(Good Trouble); Ben Menhl (The Good Wife);

(The Good Wife); Chris O’Shea (Madam Secretary);

(Madam Secretary); Christopher Sean (Hawaii Five-0)

and many others.

