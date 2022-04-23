The streaming giant, Netflix, renews its catalog of movies and series every month, but “yakuza princess” is the title that has conquered users. Above large productions, the Brazilian film has become the most watched on the platform.

The adaptation of the comic of the same name is directed by Vicente Amorim and what to talk about for its fast-paced story, action and mystery from start to finish. In the following note we tell you everything about the delivery available just one click from the comfort of your home.

What is “Yakuza Princess” about?

The heiress to one half of a yakuza syndicate forges an alliance with an amnesiac stranger who believes there is an ancient sword that binds their destinies. With her help, she will unleash the war against the other half of the criminal organization before she ends up dead.

Who’s who in the movie?

Masumi Cherrie as Akemi

Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Shiro

Tsuyoshi Ihara as Takeshi

Eijirou Ozaki as Kojirou

Kenny Leu as the taxi driver

Toshiji Takeshima as Chiba

Mariko Takai as Mrs. Tsugahara.

Which productions did “Yakuza princess” surpass?

