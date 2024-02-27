The streaming industry is one of the largest in pop culture, as there are several companies that try to keep people paying their membership. That hook is the original productions that, over time, become million-dollar investments. . That means that the price increase is imminent, something that Netflix has been able to take advantage of very well, as they have raised the numbers on a couple of occasions, and it seems that they have plans to continue charging customers more.

As mentioned by market analysts at UBS Securities, it is possible that the company will take a bigger bite out of its outlook in 2024. Although this is a theoretical increase, it is difficult to say when or how much it would be, and this goes to be the usual theme, the justification that great productions are coming in the following months. Added to that are some losses they have had with their programs, well remember that the new season of Black Mirror It passed without pain or glory.

In October 2024, the company increased the price of the basic plan from $9.99 to $11.99 per month in the United States. Likewise, prices rose in some European markets and even in Latin America, the latter being significant but key so that people no longer wanted to continue paying in some cases. There is also the implementation of commercials at the lowest level of membership, which against all odds has been well received by people.

As said, it must be taken into account that there are many original productions being worked on with examples such as the second season of Merlina, One Piece and possibly Avatarin case the show does well in collaboration with Nickelodeon. Also, next year there will be the closing of Stranger Thingsand it is possible that they have paid a lot of salary to the actors of the show, so they must promote them until they can't.

For now, it is not clear that Netflix prices will increase, but it is the safest thing.

Editor's note: Netflix has become quite stingy, so I wouldn't doubt that they are already looking for some excuse to increase membership prices. We'll see if they manage to deliver decent jobs over these months.