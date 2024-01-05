It is well known that the evolution of the Netflix platform has had its successes but also mistakes, and among the things that customers have not liked the decision to add a payment step in which they would have to see commercial advertisements of through. Something that despite the complaints has already been accepted due to its low cost, and although it seems that there is no way to make the matter worse, it seems that the company has in its plans more ways to add to the annoying interruptions.

In case some of you don't know, Netflix It also has in its catalog the possibility of using video games for those who use the application on tablets or cell phones, and now that they are looking for new ways to continue adding money to their pockets, they may have found a way. According to new reports, the company is analyzing the possibility of adding commercials to the games as well, something that somewhat contrasts with previous statements where they stated that it was not going to happen in the near future.

It is worth mentioning that this would only be for users who are paying for the lowest membership plan, something that would not be surprising, given that they are those who put commercials in the different programs and movies that are maintained on the red platform. On the other hand, there is the fact of putting microtransactions but only in the titles that are under their seal, that is, games like Stranger Things and others that have been developed with the publication of the company in question.

Likewise, it is possible that Netflix want to charge for AAA quality games, that is, those that are really worth it beyond being something dedicated to cell phones, examples could include the 3D GTA trilogy that not long ago arrived on the platform. However, it is something that is being discussed at this moment, but it is not known for sure if they are going to put it in the end or if they are going to find other ways to monetize the games.

Via: wallstreetjournal