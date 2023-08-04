













The Netflix catalog update for September shows that so much erased as The Promised Neverland will leave the platform on September 1, 2023. So if you want to watch the series there, you’ll have to hurry a bit.

This pair of series are just a few of the most popular titles on Netflix, which, however, has many others. titles that will make you cringe while filling you with a sense of persecution.

Below we will tell you what kind of series you could watch now that this pair of dark stories will leave the Netflix catalog.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, Dead Note, Invasion on High, Monster, Hellsing Ultimate and Castlevania They are series that are still available in the Netflix catalog.

Of course they are not exactly the same style as erased and The Promised Neverland but if you have an inclination for terror and disturbance, in addition to bloody confrontations, perhaps one of the aforementioned series might like you.

Now, where can I see the series that Netflix will lose?

So much erased as The Promised Neverland are deliveries that They are currently available on Crunchyroll’s streaming platform.

erased is a time travel installment with a sinister crime to prevent. While The Promised Neverland he also has a chilling mystery to decipher and combat.

Both are anime series that feature children with a dangerous path ahead.

