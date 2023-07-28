Netflix He hasn’t given up on anime adaptations yet. Our trusted and proven sources inform us that the streaming service is developing an anime series based on the acclaimed video game. Dark Souls. This could mark a new era for Netflixsince the anime of Dark Souls it would be one of the company’s first truly original anime series.

Dark Souls is a trilogy of video games developed by FromSoftware. The first title was released on platforms in 2011, while the sequels came out in 2014 and 2016. The original game is hailed among the gaming community as one of the best video games ever made.

The games of Dark Souls They’re RPGs, but that’s not the only thing that makes them so popular. Dark tones mixed with beautiful aesthetics make the games visually appealing. But what fans of the franchise love the most is how incredibly challenging each of the games are.

Being one of the best video games of all time, an anime series of Dark Souls is a safe bet for Netflix. the anime of Dark Souls it probably starts with the events that take place in the original game. The franchise is set in a grim medieval fantasy world known as Lordran. The kingdom is full of knights, dragons, wraiths, demons and other supernatural creatures.

Lordran was once plagued by dragons until the discovery of the First Flame and Lord Souls. In Dark Soulsplayers take control of a Chosen Undead character, tasked with finding the flame again before it is completely extinguished.

Netflix has had a mix of anime adaptations throughout its history. However, given its popularity, we are sure that if done right, an anime of Dark Souls it could be a big hit with fans. castlevania it’s a good comparison to this adaptation, and that series has done well on the streaming service.

castlevaniathe animated adaptation of the beloved video game franchise, first premiered in Netflix in 2017. It aired for four seasons, each receiving continued positive reception. Today, the streaming service has plans for more series derived from castlevaniaso it makes sense to try other popular games, and an anime from Dark Souls It’s probably the best choice they could have made.

Via: Giant Freakin Robot

Editor’s note: I hope this series does well and that it is well done because with Netflixeverything is a fly and the fans of Souls they deserve pure good things.