One Piece It is one of the most loved anime and manga in history. With over a thousand chapters in each medium, and no end date for this story, many may be intimidated by the scale of Eiichiro Oda's work. To address this, over the years we've seen several attempts to recap this series for a new audience. Just this year we saw the live action series on Netflix, and It was recently announced that the anime will have a remake.

That's right, the anime that hasn't ended yet, and we don't know when it will end, will have a remake. This new interpretation of the adventures of Luffy and company is a collaboration between Shueisha, Toei Animation, Fuji Television, Netflix, and Wit Studio. While Toei are the ones currently in charge of the anime, This version will be in charge of Wit Studio, famous for Spy x Family and the first three seasons of Attack on Titanand will arrive on Netflix worldwide.

The remake will adapt the events of the East Blue arcthose we saw in the original anime between 1999 and 2001, and will be a celebration of the 25th anniversary of One Piece in 2024. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about this new project. It is unknown when it will be available, how many episodes we will see or what we will see after the first events of the story.

Although there are no details at the moment, the remake of One Piece It could very well be a condensed version of the events we already know. As you probably already know. Toei Animation's anime has a lot of filler, whether it's completely original chapters, extensive recaps, or moments that are considerably extended. In this way, the work of Wit Studios has the potential to eliminate all this, and give us an experience with a rhythm similar to that of the manga, and even add material that we have seen in recent years.

This wouldn't be the first time we've seen something like this. In addition to Netflix's live action, which condensed this story into eight chapters, a couple of years ago, fans created One Pacea version of the anime that completely eliminates elements that artificially extend the duration of each episode. In this way, there is a possibility that the remake will be very similar to this work, but with a different animation style.

We remind you that currently, after five long years, the anime of One Piece finally abandoned the Wano arc completely. In this way, the last chapters have focused on showing us what happened in the outside world while Luffy and his crew were trapped in this nation. Along with this, it is expected that at the beginning of next year, Toei Animation's adaptation begins with the Egghead arc, which is already underway in the manga.

With this, We already know that Netflix is ​​working on the second season of the live action of One Piece, where we will see what Chopper will look like in this adaptation. Beyond these three productions, Oda is preparing to complete the story that began in 1999. In this way, the new works on this story are focused on bringing Luffy's adventures to a new audience.

However, It's a strange thing that the remake comes into our lives before the original anime comes into its own. end, although considering the scale of One Piece, this makes some sense. On related topics, author of One Piece shows collaboration with dragon ball. Likewise, the trailer shows us when the next arc of this anime will begin.

Editor's Note:

With more than a thousand chapters, One Piece It's intimidating for more than one person. However, announcing a remake when the original anime still has a couple of years of life left is somewhat strange. Considering that this new version is made to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series, the possibility that this is only something we see once, and that's it, is not ruled out. We can only wait to see what will happen.

Via: Netflix