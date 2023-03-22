Netflix it is certainly one of the most famous streaming platforms for TV series and films ever, the one that ultimately paved the way for the competition, gaining initially unexpected success. As you surely know, the company recently decided to provide users with a new low-price subscription with advertising, but how will this new experiment be going? Today we find out together!

Netflix with ads is a success, especially in the USA!

Netflix’s new plan with ads didn’t seem to hit the audience initially. The outlook was bleak, and results were less than even advertisers had hoped for. Yet apparently despite a somewhat turbulent start, the situation reversed favorably.

In fact, according to a confidential document unearthed by Bloomberg, in reality in the United States the new plan did not go badly at all, obtaining already only in the first two months one million subscribers. This is an impressive figure, with a +500% in the first month and +50% in the second. Most of these users are also people who had never been subscribed before, or former subscribers who had suspended the service for some time now.

In short, this plan with advertising than in Italy it costs 5.99 euros per month, has attracted quite a few new people and certainly all this has also been possible thanks to the trust of advertisers, who despite their initial fears have decided not to fall back by investing in other projects. All’s well that ends well and we can only conclude with a question for you: what do you think of this plan with advertising? Would you ever buy this subscription?