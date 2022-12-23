Since the beginning of 2022 it began to be rumored that Netflix would have changes in its account management, from its modalities to its prices. And while there are some changes that have already gone into effect—like the new plan with ads—others are being announced again. Netflix will now charge if you lend your password to family or friends.

The company is getting more and more strict with the regularization of its plans. It seems that it discovered that more than 100 million users access its platform with borrowed passwords, because of this it is concerning for the company.

However, It has not yet been revealed what kind of strategy they could implement for these cases. The confirmed information is that the process would start in the United States, since Netflix “allows password sharing in Latin America.”

Although with reservations, Netflix users are allowed to share their password with a maximum of two people —who do not live in your home, through a security system that confirms the loan: it sends a verification code message, which is valid for fifteen minutes, to the original user—.

Source: Netflix

It is probable that, with this modality, notices begin to appear for the user, motivating you to pay to include someone else in your account.

However, this strategy has many gaps. For example, some people own multiple properties or go on a trip and still use their accounts. It seems that Netflix might require you to notify where you are going to be so that your service continues without any kind of problem.

Netflix announced that it could use device IDs, IP addresses and account activity, all of this to confirm that the borrowed password is only used within a household.

However, despite the fact that there is still no definitive strategy announced, it is likely that in the near future it will no longer be possible to share accounts.

We recommend: Netflix’s new ad-supported plan isn’t attracting subscribers

How much does a Netflix subscription cost?

The streaming service has the following plans:

Basic with ads – $99.00 MXN

Basic – $139.00 MXN

Standard – $219.00 MXN

Netflix premium – $299.00 MXN

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.