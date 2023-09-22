The world of cinema is already preparing to receive the most famous gala in the industry, the 2024 Oscar Awards ceremony, and the competing films and possible winners are already beginning to appear. Netflix has marked a milestone in the Spanish film industry with the film “The Snow Society” directed by JA Bayona, being selected as the representative of Spain in the Best International Film category at the 2024 Oscars.

This nomination marks the first time that a film from a streaming platform has been chosen by the Spanish Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences. to compete in the prestigious film industry awards, the 2024 Oscars.

“The Snow Society” was the film selected from three options, competing with “Close your eyes” by Víctor Erice and “20,000 species of bees.” He highlights that this original Netflix production is one of the most expensive in the history of Spanish cinema, with a budget of 60 million euros.

Netflix could have high expectations at the 2024 Oscars with “The Snow Society,” since Chile has decided not to include another of its candidates, “El Conde” by Pablo Larraín. The streaming platform has already won two statuettes in the Best International Film category in previous years: first with “Roma” in 2018 and then with “All Quiet on the Front” that same year.

It is the first time that a film from a streaming platform receives this distinction in Spain. Photo: Netflix.

‘The Snow Society’ by JA Bayona is based on real events

The plot of “The Snow Society”, Based on real events and set in 1972, it tells the shocking story of Flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Forcewhich was transporting a rugby team to Chile and crashed in the Andes.

Of the 45 passengers, only 29 survived the crash, becoming trapped in an extremely hostile and remote environment, forcing them to take desperate measures to survive.

JA Bayona’s return to Spanish-language cinema culminated with the closing of the Venice Film Festival, where the film received very positive reviews. It will soon be screened in the Perlak section of the San Sebastián Festival and will subsequently have a limited release in theaters before reaching the Netflix catalogue, before the end of the year.

The film tells the true story of the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in 1972.

JA Bayona’s second chance to compete at the Oscars

For Bayona, this is its second opportunity to represent Spain in the Best International Film category at the Oscarsafter “The Orphanage” was the national candidate in the past, although it failed to make it to the shortlist of the United States Film Academy.

Bayona’s only film to make it to the Oscars previously was “The Impossible,” which received a nomination in the Best Actress category for its lead, Naomi Watts.

JA Bayona, director of “The Snow Society,” previously represented Spain at the Oscars with “The Orphanage,” although it was not shortlisted.

The selection process will continue on December 21, when a preliminary list of 15 films from different countries, shot in non-English languages, competing for the nomination will be announced. Later, on January 23, that list will be reduced to the five films with an official nomination that will compete for the statuette at the March 10 ceremony.