Netflix has been experimenting with different ways to try to match users with titles that might be right for them, with the current percentage based on tags linked to titles a viewer has already watched. The TNYT report claims that Netflix plans to abandon the percentage entirely in favor of suggesting new titles based solely on the use of these tags .

The New York Times has published a new report according to which Netflix a video streaming giant, would be on the verge of delete a service function . Precisely, it is the value in format percentage which suggests how suitable a certain product is to the user's taste. It has not yet been determined when the match percentage will be permanently removed.

Netflix's feedback system

What are One Piece tags?

Netflix has experimented with many different ways to get viewer feedback about the films and TV shows they watch: previously there was a star system, which was then replaced by a thumbs up or thumbs down option, which then added a double thumbs up for titles that the public “loves”. All these evaluations contribute to determining the indication in percentage format.

The report explains that Netflix has approximately 3,000 tagsthe most popular of which are “romantic,” “exciting,” and “suspenseful,” while the least used is “occupation: farmhand.”

“Let's start with something that came up from the analysts who cover all of our tags,” he said Sherrie Gulmahamad, senior tagger at Netflix, during a meeting. “We have 'falling in love' versus 'finding love,' and we also have 'looking for love'. Do we think we need to boil them down into one tag? Or do we think there are nuances and a difference between them?”

The verdict was that all three labels were different enough to stay.

We also assume that Wednesday Season 2 will have a “horror” tag, according to Jenna Ortega.